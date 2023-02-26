Jake Paul suffered his first defeat as professional boxer against Tommy Fury, but the American Youtuber knows perfectly who to accuse of being responsible for his loss: the rapper Drake.

The boxing career of Jake Paul has suffered a huge hit. The Youtuber challenged Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of the legend Tyson Fury, to a fight in a very heated heavyweight match in Saudi Arabia.

Jake Paul blames rapper Drake for his loss against Tommy Fury

The rapper Drake is a fervent sports fan. He often places bets on various matches, and Jake Paul's fight was no exception. Unfortunately, the Canadian doesn't seem to have much luck, and it is known that almost every contestant he roots for ends up losing.

Can you guess who Drake predicted as the winner of the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight?

Before the match, Drake posted on social media the bet he had for this match. The Canadian put $400,000 for Jake Paul, the loser. This didn't make the American very happy as he thinks the rapper's curse was the reason why he didn't win.

"This is Drake's fault!" Paul said laughing in the post-fight press conference."Drake, bro, why did you do this to me? No, it's my fault. 400,000 is nothing to him - he has won a lot more money betting on me before. He's probably about even now. Sorry Drake, I'll get that W in the rematch."

Paul claimed he was joking, but was he really?