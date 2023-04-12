The YouTuber found a new high-profile fight, and this one can't be missed since Jake Paul will face former UFC fighter Nate Diaz. Check out the important details like the date, place, weight class, how to watch it, and their boxing records.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Everything you need to know about the fight

The challenges have been getting more complicated for Jake Paul since he launched his boxing career. In the beginning his rivals were influencers like him, but he showed he was open to facing former fighters as well. This time he will be clashing with non-other than Nate Diaz.

The fight seems easy to sell given how well known these two personalities are, although there will be no shortage of trash talk between them. In fact, they have already been exchanging unpleasant comments about each other for a while now. This common past should make up for a great fight.

Diaz has battled against the best UFC fighters on their primes, so he clearly doesn’t avoid any opponent. However, the track record of MMA fighters is not favorable because Paul had impressive knockouts over Ben Askren and Anderson Silva. Something interesting is that the YouTuber comes from his first-ever defeat when he met with Tommy Fury.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Date

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz will take place on August 5, 2023. The YouTuber made sure he put enough spice in the promotion when he announced the date. “August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana [White]”, Paul posted on his Twitter account.

Where is Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz taking place?

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz will be held at the American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz: Fight weight

The fight weight in Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz will be 185 lbs. This seems to fit Paul better, so Diaz will have to be ready. For this bout they will use 10-ounce gloves.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz will be broadcast live on DAZN PPV globally.

How many rounds will Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz have?

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz will have a limit of eight rounds, according to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour.

Jake Paul’s boxing record

Jake Paul has a boxing record of 6-1. He defeated YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson, former Bellator MMA champion Ben Askren, former UFC champ Tyron Woodley twice in a row, and UFC legend Anderson Silva. His only loss was vs professional boxer Tommy Fury via split decision on February 26.

Nate Diaz’s boxing record

Diaz has a long history fighting in the UFC, but this will be the first boxing fight of his career.