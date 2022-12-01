The former heavyweight champion did not mince words about Canelo Álvarez’s Twitter war with Lionel Messi and took sides on the matter.

If there is someone you want in your corner in a fight it’s ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, and Lionel Messi has the former knockout king known as “The Baddest Man on the Planet” in his. Canelo Álvarez took to Twitter to squash the Canelo Álvarez vs Lio Messi battle which he started.

Álvarez mistakenly began to call out the Argentine great after believing that Messi purposely kicked the Mexican national team jersey after their group game match. That was not the case and thousands of fans, pundits, and even some of Messi’s current and former teammates came to the PSG forward’s aid.

Even Mexican national team star Andrés Guardado came to Messi’s side after it was shown that Canelo had no clue about the character of Lionel Messi and seemed to just want to piggyback on the traction the World Cup is having online.

Mike Tyson chooses sides between Lionel Messi and Canelo Álvarez

When asked about the matter by BBO Sports, Tyson stated, "Someone called 'Canelo' threatened Messi, if he dares to touch Messi, I will have to return to the ring." By calling him “some called ‘Canelo'” Tyson was completely dismissing Saúl Álvarez, who is considered one of the best boxers currently.

Tyson is beloved in Argentina and even went on Diego Maradona’s variety show in the early 2000s. Tyson also entered a Brazilian court wearing the autographed Argentina jersey by Diego Maradona.

Lionel Messi on the other hand was asked about the whole issue and as usual answered with elegance, "It was a misunderstanding… Those who know me know that I don't disrespect anyone. These are things that happen in the dressing room after the game. I don't have to ask for forgiveness because I didn't disrespect the people of Mexico or the jersey."