Canelo Alvarez is one of the world's highest-paid athletes. Read here to check out how much money the boxer will earn for his fight against John Ryder in Guadalajara.

Canelo Alvarez is back in his home country. For the first time in more than a decade, the best boxer in the world decided it was time to fight in front of his beloved fans in Mexico. His rival in such a special occasion at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara will be John Ryder who goes for a major upset in the super middleweight division.

After an incredible loss against Dmitry Bivol, the current light-heavyweight world champion, Canelo is looking for new challenges to add brilliant chapters for his legacy. His first step in that process was to complete the trilogy with archrival Gennady Golovkin. Alvarez took home the victory on September 17, 2022 and remained as the undisputed champion in the super middleweight division.

So, the world of boxing is ready to see if Canelo Alvarez is still the best pound-for-pound fighter. One thing is for sure. The paycheck is gonna be huge. Read here to check out the details.

How much money will Canelo earn for his fight with Jonathan Ryder?

Though the money is going to be huge, it's important to emphasize that Canelo Alvarez is sacrificing money to fight in Mexico. For example, during his last fights against Dmitry Bivol and Gennady Golovkin, he took at least $20 million per combat.

However, to make possible a special boxing night in Guadalajara, Canelo could earn $10 million for his fight against Jonathan Ryder. Then there might be a $5 million bonus for pay-per-view and publicity.

In 2022, Saul Canelo Alvarez was part of the Top 10 highest-paid athletes in the world alongside names such as Lionel Messi, LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, Roger Federer, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Neymar and Tom Brady. His total earnings were close to $90 million.