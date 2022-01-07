The Sweet Science will have a very busy first trimester in 2022, cause many big clashes are already confirmed and scheduled. Estrada vs Gonzalez III, Russel Jr vs Magsayo, Vargas vs Smith, and many others are to be discovered here.

Quick as Floyd Mayweather, and powerful as Mike Tyson: 2022 is ready to offer big action bouts for boxing fans around the world. Important promoters such as Matchroom Boxing's Chairman Eddie Hearn or Golden Boy's CEO Oscar de la Hoya have already confirmed many: Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Gonzalez III, Jaime Munguia vs D'Mitrius Ballard, Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios between them. Welcome to the upcoming boxing fights for the first 3 months of this year.

Of course, even all the following clashes are already signed, the world has and faces right now a very skillful rival, the pandemic due to COVID-19, that is capable of causing last minutes changes, such as the recently announced for January 15: WBO Light heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr's rival Callum Johnson was ruled out due to the virus.

The first 3 months of 2022 bring to the boxing fans all kinds of bouts: the nostalgic ones, such as the comeback of former World Middleweight Champion Sergio Martinez vs Macaulay McGowan; those of vindication, being Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios and Amir Khan vs Kell Brook, and the ones for supremacy like Estrada vs Gonzalez III, Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall and Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin.

The best upcoming boxing fights in 2022's first trimester

If a top 5 of the most exciting upcoming boxing fights for January, February and March had to be made, the highest spot on the podium should be for Juan Francisco Estrada vs Roman Gonzalez III. The third part of a terrific series is ahead. A world title is on the table, Gallito's WBA junior bantamweight. The match score so far is one victory for each one of Estrada and Chocolatito.

Next, the attention is stolen by Claressa Shields vs. Ema Kozin. The undefeated Russian Kozin wants to take away T-Rex belts collection: WBC, IBF, and WBA women’s Middleweight titles. Besides Shields, just Unified Lightweight Champion Katie Taylor, and legend Amanda Serrano can be named as the current Pound for Pound best female fighters.

When a Unified World Champion comes to the ring is impossible not to stare at him. This is the case of Scottish Josh Taylor who exposes all of his Junior welterweight titles against undefeated Jack Catterall. This war's winner may have the right to meet former World Lightweight Champion Teofimo Lopez in the ring in the last months of 2022.

The young blood of boxing wants to grow up quickly by winning interesting fights to have the right to demand top-class opponents. We are talking about Jaime Munguia and Virgil Ortiz. Both need to confirm what everybody expects of them with convincing victories against D'Mitrius Ballard and Michael Mckinson.

Finally, a World Champion in four weight classes comes back after suffering his first and terrifying knockout courtesy of Gervonta Tank Davis: Leo Terremoto Santa Cruz. The Mexican champ meets Keenan Bedo Carbajal in Las Vegas. Could Leo be able to recover from the darkest episode of his career?

The whole list of the next best upcoming fights

-January 15, Joe Smith Jr. vs Steve Geffrard, WBO World Light heavyweight title

-January 22, Gary Russell Jr. vs Mark Magsayo, WBC World Featherweight title

-January 27, Sergio Martinez vs Macaulay McGowan, Middleweight

-January 29, Ilunga Makabu vs Thabiso Mchunu, WBC World Cruiserweight title (Canelo Alvarez possible next opponent)

Robson Conceicao vs Xavier Martinez, Super featherweight

-February 5, Claressa Shields vs Ema Kozin, WBC, WBA, IBF World Women Middleweight titles

Leo Santa Cruz vs Keenan Carbajal, Super featherweight

Jose Ramirez vs Jose Pedraza, Super lightweight

Jessie Vargas vs Liam Smith, Super welterweight

Carlos Cuadras vs Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, WBC World Super flyweight title

Keith Thurman vs Mario Barrios, Welterweight

-February 12, Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder, Super middleweight

-February 19, Jaime Munguia vs D’Mitrius Ballard, Middleweight

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook, Welterweight

-February 26, Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall, WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO Super lightweight titles

-March 5, Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez III, WBA World Super flyweight title

-March 19, Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs Michael McKinson, Welterweight

-March 26, Kiko Martinez vs Josh Warrington, IBF World Featherweight title