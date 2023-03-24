David Benavidez will fight against Caleb Plant in a super-middleweight boxing match. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this fight in the US.

After almost a year without activity, on October 15 of last year Caleb Plant appeared for the first time since his first professional loss against Canelo Alvarez. On that occasion, he defeated Anthony Dirrell by KO, so he already feels confident to return to the top of boxing.

Plant wants to be champion again, and for this he will face the current WBC interim super middleweight champion, David Benzavidez, a fighter characterized by his punching power, with a KO percentage of almost 90%. His professional record is 26-0 (23 KOs), while Caleb's is 22-1 (13 KOs).

When will David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant fight?

The super-middleweight fight between David Benavidez and Caleb Plant will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday, March 25 at 9:00 PM (ET).

David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant

This heavyweight fight between David Benavidez and Caleb Plant will be broadcast in the United States on Showtime PPV.

