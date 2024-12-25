With the Rose Bowl just around the corner, the Oregon Ducks are facing a unique opportunity to continue extending their unbeaten streak this season. On January 1st, they will face the Ohio State Buckeyes, and Dan Lanning hopes to have his players in top form. Dillon Gabriel, the starting quarterback, knows he has found an ideal partner in Evan Stewart on the field.

Since his arrival in Eugene this last offseason from Texas A&M, Stewart has recorded 48 catches for 613 yards and a career-best five touchdowns, becoming a key player in the offense. Despite this, Gabriel highlighted the player’s commitment to his teammates.

“He’s a dude and you’ve seen it time and time again,” Gabriel said via Oregon Live. “Evan necessarily didn’t get fed in the (Big Ten) championship game and Kenyon (Sadiq) came alive. We have a bunch of weapons and one football. He’s a dog and he’s unselfish and wants to win like a lot of our teammates.“\

Gabriel also added: “On nights where maybe he ain’t getting as many targets he’s still going out there competing blocking his butt off. That’s what I appreciate about him most, he’s unselfish. I love that about him. He’s eager and wants that ball but isn’t selfish and negative about it. When we call his name and do need him, he makes it happen. On nights like that he’s going to contribute in any way. He’s probably one of the best catchers I’ve been around as far as reliable hands.”

Wisconsin Badgers Vs. Oregon Ducks Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel 8 looks downfield to Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart 7 while being pursued by Wisconsin Badgers outside linebacker John Pius 0 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, on November 16, 2024.

With his mind solely focused on securing another win this season, Gabriel will need to showcase his wide range of skills on the field, as the Buckeyes will present a tough challenge. For that reason, he will need Stewart at his best to contribute to the offense.

Dan Lanning anticipates the matchup against Ohio State

The fact that the Ducks have remained undefeated this season means that among the teams they have defeated are none other than the Ohio State Buckeyes. Lanning knows that facing them again won’t be easy, but it is a privilege to be part of these games.

“Getting the opportunity to play great teams is what it’s all about,” Oregon’s head coach said in a pre-Rose Bowl Zoom with NBC Sports Lead College Football Reporter Nicole Auerbach.

“This part of the year, I think when you play great teams, that gives you some extra motivation to go work really hard, to be prepared and ready to be out there on the field,“ the Lanning stated.

