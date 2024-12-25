NCAAF News: Jalen Milroe weapon leaves Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama for Michigan

Kalen DeBoer had a rocky debut season to start his career in Tuscaloosa. The Alabama Crimson Tide missed out on the playoffs and will instead participate in the Reliaquest Bowl against the Michigan Wolverines. However, as the team prepares for this matchup, Jalen Milroe and the rest of the players learned a former teammate will be joining their upcoming opponents.

The NCAA Transfer Portal has completely changed the game when it comes to building college rosters. It’s a whole new era for college sports. Coaches, athletic directors, and players are all figuring out how to adjust. Players are bouncing between schools, whether it’s to find the right fit for their development or to chase some hardware.

Big schools like the University of Alabama are not exempt of it. As Kalen DeBoer learned, players may be looking for a way out of the Crimson Tide. And that was the case as a former weapon of Milroe, and four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class announced his transfer to Michigan.

Justice Haynes entered the Transfer Portal on Dec. 13 and has now decided to join Michigan for the 2025 season. He will not participate in the upcoming New Year’s Eve matchup, though.

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide leaves the field after his team’s victory against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Haynes’ stats through two seasons

Haynes joined Alabama in 2023 as a highly-touted recruit. He was coached by Nick Saban during his freshman year and was used largely in a reserve role as a freshman. Haynes rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns across 13 appearances in 2023.

During his sophomore season in college football, though, Haynes took on a much bigger role. The 20-year-old rushed for 448 yards to rank third on the roster behind Jam Miller and Jalen Milroe in rushing. He also added seven touchdowns on the ground. As Haynes transfers to Michigan, he has two years of eligibility remaining.

Milroe loses another weapon

Alabama wideout Caleb Odom announced his decision to transfer to Ole Miss, earlier this month. While Milroe has yet to announce whether he’ll declare for the NFL Draft or stay another year in college football, the Crimson Tide lost a promising talent to a direct opponent in the SEC.

Reliaquest Bowl

On Dec. 31, the Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the Michigan Wolverines at the Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa. It’s a rematch fans have been waiting for since their CFP semifinal showdown at the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day 2024.

