Where to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 NBA regular season game

Boston Celtics play against Philadelphia 76ers in an exciting 2024/2025 NBA regular-season clash. Fans can catch every moment of this high-energy matchup, from the opening tip to the final buzzer, with game times and streaming options available here.

The Boston Celtics are set to face a team struggling at the opposite end of the standings in a clash that highlights contrasting fortunes. Led by Jayson Tatum, the Celtics are battling to secure a top spot in the Eastern Conference and understand the critical importance of a win to stay in step with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Philadelphia 76ers, a team that entered the season with higher expectations, find themselves on the outside looking in. With plenty of regular season left to play, they still have a chance to turn their campaign around—and a victory against a title contender like Boston could be the perfect spark to reignite their season.

When will the Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers match be played?

Boston Celtics take on Philadelphia 76ers this Wednesday, December 25, in a 2024/2025 NBA regular season game. The game will start at 5:00 PM (ET).

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers in the USA

