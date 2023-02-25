Jake Paul will fight against Tommy Fury in a heavyweight boxing match. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

The famous youtuber Jake Paul will face Tommy Fury in what will be a boxing match in the heavyweight category. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It will be the return to the ring of the famous and controversial youtuber Jake Paul, who will face what may be his greatest challenge so far. It is that although in the past he had faced experienced rivals, the vast majority of them former MMA fighters. In other words, fighters experienced in combat, but in a discipline other than boxing.

This time it will be different since his rival is a boxer. It is nothing less than Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of Tyson Fury, the world heavyweight champion. It will be a duel between two undefeated since the youtuber has a 5-0 record, while the British is 8-0. That is why both will seek to continue undefeated in professionalism.

When will Jake Paul and Tommy Fury fight?

The heavyweight fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will take place at the Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia this Sunday, February 26 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

This heavyweight fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN+ PPV.

