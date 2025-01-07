NCAAF News: Alabama, Kalen DeBoer freshman weapon transfers to SEC rival for 2025 season

The Alabama Crimson Tide experienced frustration and discomfort for the first time in over fifteen years during Kalen DeBoer’s first season in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide failed to reach their 10-win quota and missed the College Football Playoffs, causing for many players to search for new horizons. Ahead of the 2025 season, one freshman in Alabama decided to transfer to another SEC school.

Alabama faces an uphill battle in the 2025 NCAA campaign. The SEC will be as stacked as ever, while the Crimson Tide deal with the voids left behind by the departing players.

DeBoer experienced good highs, but even greater lows during his first year at the helm of the most decorated program of the century. He hopes to use this experience to be better off for a challenging offseason in which he must right the ship.

However, Alabama will be without a four-star recruit who came into college football as an exciting prospect, but didn’t play any snaps during his freshman year. Wide receiver Amari Jefferson entered the transfer portal after a disappointing season in which he wasn’t taken into account by DeBoer.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

After careful consideration, Jefferson announced he’ll be committing to the Tennessee Volunteers, per On3, thus staying in the jam-packed Southeastern Conference.

Third Saturday in October meeting

The Crimson Tide and the Volunteers will meet in 2025 for their annual clash during the Third Saturday in October rivalry game. This time, the extra spice will be provided by Amari Jefferson’s addition to the Vols’ roster.

Jefferson initially signed with Bama, instead of Tennessee and Georgia who were his other options coming out of high school. However, as his journey has panned out, the wideout will be starting from scratch in Knoxville during the upcoming season.