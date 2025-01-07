NBA News: Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey gets real on the sacrifices he makes to support Embiid, Paul George

One of the main reasons the Philadelphia 76ers have struggled this NBA season is the ongoing issues with some of their star players. Paul George has yet to find his rhythm since joining the team, while Joel Embiid has spent more time sidelined than on the court. Amid these challenges, Tyrese Maxey has been a consistent presence, stepping up to support his teammates.

Following the Sixers’ 109-99 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday, Maxey addressed his efforts to help George find his footing. “I’m just trying to get him open, run plays for him, and make sure he’s involved,” the 24-year-old guard explained. “Even early in the game, I’m sacrificing myself, trying to get downhill to score so I can help get him going.”

Maxey also emphasized the importance of involving Embiid whenever possible. “Even when Joel plays, I’m focused on getting him going, too,” he said. “I think it feels good for those guys.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the defeat to the Suns, Maxey was the standout performer, leading the team with 31 points and 10 assists. Meanwhile, George struggled with his shooting, finishing just 5-of-18 from the field for 13 points. Embiid, once again, was absent due to foot issues.

Paul George 8 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the second half against the Chicago Bulls.

Advertisement

Maxey takes on the leadership role

With Embiid sidelined for significant stretches and George struggling to find his form, Tyrese Maxey has stepped up to shoulder the responsibility of leading the Philadelphia 76ers. “It’s difficult sometimes, but I’m always going to try to get those guys shots, especially Paul,” he acknowledged.

Advertisement

Discussing his on-court duties, Maxey said, “I have to do a good job of getting guys good looks and making sure others feel involved.” However, he also emphasized that this approach doesn’t completely hinder his own offensive output. “I have the ball so much, just because I’m playing point guard and I play a lot of minutes, so I know that I’m gonna get my shots and my shots are gonna come.”

Advertisement

Sixers coach defends Paul George

When asked about Paul George’s struggles in the loss to the Phoenix Suns, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse downplayed the shooting issues. “Just from a shooting standpoint. I think that they weren’t all super open tonight but a lot of them were,” Nurse said. “He’s in there with a lot of the guys tonight as far as generating good shots and shots that we want them to take – and for whatever reason, they just weren’t going in tonight,” he explained, offering a supportive defense of George.

see also NBA News: Embiid’s teammate reflects on growing team chemistry for the 76ers

The road ahead

As the Sixers navigate a challenging season, the burden on Tyrese Maxey continues to grow. While his leadership and production have been undeniable, Philadelphia’s hopes rest on Embiid returning to full health and George finding his rhythm. Until then, Maxey’s sacrifices remain the glue holding the team together.

Advertisement