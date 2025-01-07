Las Vegas Raiders make final decision on Antonio Pierce's future after challenging NFL season

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ NFL season undoubtedly fell short of expectations, resulting in the team finishing in fourth place in the AFC West. Severe injuries, departures of key players mid-season, and the team’s inconsistent performance prevented Antonio Pierce from achieving steady results week after week.

As a result of all this, and anticipating a future far from significant results, the management ultimately made the drastic decision to fire Pierce from his role as head coach. This marks the end of his journey as the Raiders’ after one year.

The news was confirmed by NFL insider Adam Schefter through his official X (formerly Twitter) account @AdamSchefter: “Another change in Las Vegas: Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce, per source. Raiders now have gone from Jon Gruden, who resigned in 2021, to Josh McDaniels, who was fired in 2023, to firing Pierce in 2025,” he stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, the journalist added: “The Raiders endured a 10-game losing streak during Antonio Pierce’s only season as full-time head coach. It was also the first time they went winless against AFC West opponents since 2006. Several players continued to voice support for Pierce after the season, and he admitted he should have trusted his “gut” more. However, ownership has decided he won’t get that chance.”

Head coach Antonio Pierce of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

The Raiders ended their season with just four victories and 13 losses. In their final game, they were defeated at home 34-20 by Justin Herbert’s Chargers.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger sends fierce warning to Lamar Jackson's Ravens

The role of Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s situation is well-known, as he recently became one of the owners of the Raiders, meaning his influence in decision-making will slowly begin to take shape.

Advertisement

According to journalist Schefter, the former Patriots player will be part of the committee conducting interviews for the franchise’s new head coach.

“Raiders limited owner Tom Brady is expected to be part of a collaborative committee to interview head coaching candidates and support team owner Mark Davis, per league sources.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The situation with Tom Telesco

After the announcement of Antonio Pierce’s firing as head coach of the Raiders, many began to question the situation of General Manager Tom Telesco.

According to Adam Schefter, Tom Telesco’s situation in Las Vegas will be very different from Pierce’s. The journalist confirmed through his social media that Telesco will remain in his role and will not be fired, at least for the moment.

Advertisement

“Raiders are retaining GM Tom Telesco, per source,” Schefter stated.