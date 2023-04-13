Los Angeles Lakers and NBA legend Magic Johnson has found plenty of success in the sports business world, even as much as he did on the court.

It's not a secret that Magic Johnson is one of the greatest players in NBA history. Often considered the best point guard of all time, the Los Angeles Lakers legend found plenty of success on the basketball court.

But as happens with some of the brightest minds in the sports business, Magic wasn't satisfied with all the money he made in his career. His larger-than-life persona helped him capitalize on multiple endorsements and endeavors.

Moreover, Johnson has been quite a successful business owner as of late, sharing his expertise and investing to acquire several franchises and organizations. Here, we'll let you know all the teams owned by Earvin 'Magic' Johnson.

All The Teams Owned By Magic Johnson

- Los Angeles Sparks (WNBA)

- Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)

- Los Angeles FC (MLS)

- Washington Commanders (NFL)

Of course, it's worth noting that Magic is actually a minority owner on this teams, so it's not like he's in charge of everything. But he's helped his teams reach new heights on their respective competitions.

So, Washington Commanders fans should be quite pleased to know that a proven winner like Magic will help with their transition into a new era, especially after such a complicated couple of years.