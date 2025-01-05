Anthony Joshua sends a strong message to Tyson Fury, teasing future clash

Anthony Joshua has once again teased a potential fight with Tyson Fury, after he was asked who would win in a clash between the two. Earlier this week, Joshua’s manager had said that he was eager to fight both Daniel Dubois and Fury.

Speaking with Channels Television, Joshua was asked about Fury’s consecutive loss to Oleksandr Usyk, as well as how a fight would go between him and his compatriot. “We’ll see, let us get in the ring. Only God knows, but for me we’ll see in the future,” he responded.

For nearly a decade, British boxing icons Joshua, representing Matchroom Boxing, and Fury, under Queensberry Promotions, have been locked in a highly anticipated heavyweight rivalry, keeping fans worldwide eager for a decisive showdown to determine the ultimate champion.

It seems like this year the blockbuster bout could take place. Asked about his vision for the year, Joshua said: “Three-time world champion, and Tyson Fury,” before adding, “I’m not sure, but that’s my target. 2025, I’m targeting Tyson Fury.”

Tyson Fury lost to Oleksandr Usyk in December (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Joshua is coming from a tough loss against Daniel Dubois in September, and he admitted that he wants “to put in more work” as he believed he “could have done more.” He added: “I’m going to make sure that I take every opportunity that comes my way.”

Joshua is also interested in a Dubois’ rematch

Joshua’s manager Eddie Hearn told iFL TV that the British boxer was only interested in two names for 2025: Dubois and Fury. “He’d [AJ] love another chance to become world heavyweight champion. Tell me a bigger fight in boxing. It doesn’t exist. AJ-Fury is the biggest fight in the sport of boxing,” he said, per Sky Sports.

Hearn also ruled out the possibility of a third fight with Usyk, who after defeating Fury, remains as the undisputed heavyweight champion. “For me, Fury fights AJ, or I don’t know who else he’d want to fight. No, there’s no demand for a third fight [with Usyk],” he said.

However, according to him, Joshua is in no rush for a return. “In May or June. He’s not in full training yet. He’s probably ready to resume training in January,” Hearn added. So, boxing fans will have to wait if any of these plans materialize.

