Mike Tyson issues stern warning to boxer hailed as Usyk's successor by Tyson Fury

Moses Itauma, a 19-year-old British boxing prodigy, has been hailed by Tyson Fury as the future of the heavyweight division and the successor to Oleksandr Usyk. His precocious talent has captured the attention of boxing legends, including Mike Tyson, who has praised Itauma’s potential while offering crucial advice and a stern warning for his career.

Nicknamed the “British Mike Tyson,” Itauma has dazzled fans with his aggressive fighting style and impressive winning streak. His recent performance on the undercard of the Usyk vs. Fury rematch, where he knocked out Demsey McKean in the first round, further solidified his status as one of the brightest prospects in world boxing.

Mike Tyson, who has been following Itauma’s rise, seized the opportunity to give him a warning. The legendary former champion also imparted an important lesson, stating, “There’s no such thing as bums.”

What Did Tyson Say to Boxing Prodigy Moses Itauma?

According to The Mirror, Tyson asked Itauma, “How many fights do you get a year?” Itauma responded confidently, “A lot. I’m thinking eight fights this year, eight fights next year, and then we’ll see what we can come up with. But I want eight quality fights, not eight bums.”

Moses Itauma has his hand raised following victory over Demsey McKean in the WBO Inter-Continental, WBA International and Commonwealth Silver Heavyweight titles’ fight between Moses Itauma and Demsey McKean as part of Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 2, Reignited card at Kingdom Arena on December 21, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Tyson quickly intervened with a crucial piece of advice: “No, no, no, listen. Any fight is a quality fight because anything can happen in there. There’s no such thing as bums. I used to say people are bums until I made my comeback. You can learn from any fight.”

Ambition and Legacy

Aware of his immense potential, Itauma has set an ambitious goal: to become the youngest heavyweight world champion in history, surpassing Mike Tyson’s record.

“I want to become the youngest heavyweight world champion since Mike Tyson, who was 20 years old,” Itauma told The Mirror in 2023. “I need to take small steps but also ensure that I step up the tasks very quickly. I want to take short steps, but not too small.”

With his talent, determination, and the guidance of legendary figures like Tyson, Itauma has all the tools to ascend to the top of the boxing world. The road ahead for Moses Itauma is paved with opportunity, but as Tyson warned, no fight is ever easy.

