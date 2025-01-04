Edgar Berlanga shares honest take on Canelo's power after left hook knockdown in recent fight

Canelo Alvarez once again demonstrated his dominance in the ring by defeating Edgar Berlanga by unanimous decision last September. While the fight didn’t end in a knockout as many expected, Canelo left his mark with a powerful left hook that sent Berlanga to the canvas in the third round.

Berlanga, who recovered from the knockdown and displayed great resilience, acknowledged the power of his opponent after the fight. “I’ll say he hits the hardest for sure,” Berlanga said during his post-fight interview.

“One of the fighters who hit very hard was [Roamer Alexis] Angulo, he’s a Cuban guy, and he punched very hard too. I’d say both of them were about the same, but with Canelo, I was just mentally ready for his shots. I already told myself, ‘I know I’m going to get hit, I know I’m going to get hit on my chin,’ but I’ve got to bite down on my mouthpiece and push.” Berlanga added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The impact of Canelo’s punch was undeniable. “Look what happened in the third round,” Berlanga recalled. “I got hit with a left hook. We had been practicing in camp the whole time, keeping my right hand to my chin, and I wound up for this move, and he connected right on my chin. It comes with boxing. The greats got dropped, got hurt, but it’s about how you come back.”

Edgar Berlanga during his NABO super middleweight championship fight against Alexis Angulo at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Berlanga defeated Angulo on a decision. Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Advertisement

An Uncertain Future for Berlanga

Berlanga has yet to announce his next steps in the boxing world. Meanwhile, Canelo is gearing up for his next challenge. The Mexican champion is expected to defend his super middleweight titles in May, possibly against William Scull, the International Boxing Federation (IBF) champion, as he aims to regain his undisputed status.

Advertisement

see also Canelo Alvarez eyes historic showdown with fighter he once refused to face

The fight against Berlanga reaffirmed the power and skill of Canelo Alvarez, solidifying his dominance in the super middleweight division and his position as one of the greatest boxers in the world.