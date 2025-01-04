Trending topics:
BOXING

Edgar Berlanga shares honest take on Canelo's power after left hook knockdown in recent fight

Edgar Berlanga reflects on his fight against Canelo Alvarez, sharing his thoughts on the Mexican champion’s power after a left hook sent him to the canvas.

Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga face off during a press conference to promote their September 14th fight at The Beverly Hills Hotel – Crystal Ballroom on August 06, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
© Photo by Kaelin Mendez/Getty ImagesCanelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga face off during a press conference to promote their September 14th fight at The Beverly Hills Hotel – Crystal Ballroom on August 06, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

Canelo Alvarez once again demonstrated his dominance in the ring by defeating Edgar Berlanga by unanimous decision last September. While the fight didn’t end in a knockout as many expected, Canelo left his mark with a powerful left hook that sent Berlanga to the canvas in the third round.

Berlanga, who recovered from the knockdown and displayed great resilience, acknowledged the power of his opponent after the fight. “I’ll say he hits the hardest for sure,” Berlanga said during his post-fight interview.

“One of the fighters who hit very hard was [Roamer Alexis] Angulo, he’s a Cuban guy, and he punched very hard too. I’d say both of them were about the same, but with Canelo, I was just mentally ready for his shots. I already told myself, ‘I know I’m going to get hit, I know I’m going to get hit on my chin,’ but I’ve got to bite down on my mouthpiece and push.” Berlanga added.

Advertisement

The impact of Canelo’s punch was undeniable. “Look what happened in the third round,” Berlanga recalled. “I got hit with a left hook. We had been practicing in camp the whole time, keeping my right hand to my chin, and I wound up for this move, and he connected right on my chin. It comes with boxing. The greats got dropped, got hurt, but it’s about how you come back.”

Edgar Berlanga during his NABO super middleweight championship fight against Alexis Angulo at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Berlanga defeated Angulo on a decision. Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Edgar Berlanga during his NABO super middleweight championship fight against Alexis Angulo at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Berlanga defeated Angulo on a decision. Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Advertisement

An Uncertain Future for Berlanga

Berlanga has yet to announce his next steps in the boxing world. Meanwhile, Canelo is gearing up for his next challenge. The Mexican champion is expected to defend his super middleweight titles in May, possibly against William Scull, the International Boxing Federation (IBF) champion, as he aims to regain his undisputed status.

Canelo Alvarez eyes historic showdown with fighter he once refused to face

see also

Canelo Alvarez eyes historic showdown with fighter he once refused to face

The fight against Berlanga reaffirmed the power and skill of Canelo Alvarez, solidifying his dominance in the super middleweight division and his position as one of the greatest boxers in the world.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

ALSO READ

Andy Reid and Chiefs will get one of their biggest stars back for the playoffs
NFL

Andy Reid and Chiefs will get one of their biggest stars back for the playoffs

Former Super Bowl Champion with Patriots Bill Belichick, makes bold confession about Ex-Giants Eli Manning
NFL

Former Super Bowl Champion with Patriots Bill Belichick, makes bold confession about Ex-Giants Eli Manning

NBA News: Former teammate expressed disappointment over Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat's trade drama
NBA

NBA News: Former teammate expressed disappointment over Jimmy Butler and Miami Heat's trade drama

Where to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League
Premier League

Where to watch Brighton vs Arsenal live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Better Collective Logo