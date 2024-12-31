Anthony Joshua eyes rematch with Dubois, but Fury showdown remains the ultimate goal

Anthony Joshua is plotting his return to the heavyweight division following his September defeat to Daniel Dubois. Despite the setback, Joshua and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, remain steadfast in their pursuit of two specific targets: a rematch with Dubois and a highly anticipated clash with Tyson Fury.

“For us, there’s only two fights we’re interested in: Daniel Dubois rematch and Tyson Fury,” Hearn told iFL TV. “He’d [AJ] love another chance to become world heavyweight champion. Tell me a bigger fight in boxing. It doesn’t exist. AJ-Fury is the biggest fight in the sport of boxing,” he added.

Hearn said that it’s not time to “call it out”, but “but common sense, hopefully, will prevail. We’re all getting on, we’re all talking. We all want to do great fights and do big business. So, hopefully, you’ll see that, and if not. If Dubois comes through Parker, we’d [Joshua] like the rematch,” he insisted.

With Fury seemingly contemplating retirement following his recent loss to Oleksandr Usyk, the opportunity for a Joshua-Fury showdown might be fleeting. “If we can’t make the Dubois fight and if Fury doesn’t want to fight, then you have to make the decision to fight somebody, or do you wait for those fights?” Hearn said.

Daniel Dubois punches Anthony Joshua during the IBF World Heavyweight Title fight (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

While an immediate rematch with Dubois was initially considered, negotiations stalled due to scheduling conflicts. Dubois aimed for a February return, which proved too quick for Joshua, who is still recovering from the effects of their first encounter.

Joshua is aiming to a return in 2025

On the other hand, Joshua is now targeting a return in late spring or early summer 2025. “In May or June. He’s not in full training yet. He’s probably ready to resume training in January,” Hearn stated.

While Hearn insisted that Joshua is prepared to fight somebody, he dismissed the possibility of a third fight with Oleksandr Usyk, who recently defeated Fury and remains the undisputed heavyweight boxing champion. “For me, Fury fights AJ, or I don’t know who else he’d want to fight. No, there’s no demand for a third fight [with Usyk],” he said.

As Joshua prepares for his return to the ring, the boxing world eagerly awaits the outcome of these negotiations and the possibility of witnessing one of the biggest heavyweight clashes in history.

