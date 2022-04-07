The May 7 challenge in Las Vegas against Dmitry Bivol will be one of the biggest in Saul Canelo Alvarez's career, which is why the Mexican superstar made a radical decision to beat the Russian and win one more belt in his career.

It seems that this time, Canelo Alvarez is not facing just another one of the 60 boxing fights he has had since his professional debut in 2005. Dmitry Bivol will require him to give everything and more of himself in order to come out with his hand up and that is why the Mexican superstar has made a drastic decision to guarantee his victory.

There are times when taking on big challenges constantly invites us to ignore them as if they were an everyday occurrence, something it is seen every day. However, the challenge facing Canelo Alvarez is no small thing: to take on a heavier division, in which he has little experience, challenging one of the most solid and uncomfortable champions in the category.

Dmitry Bivol is undefeated and with a perfect streak after 19 fights as a professional. The Russian holds the WBA World Light heavyweight since November 2017 and boasts, so far, 7 defenses. His victims include the current WBO World 175 pounds titlist Joe Smith Jr, the tough Canadian Jean Pascal, and the tricky Umar Salamov.

The drastic change that Canelo Alvarez has done to guarantee a victory over Dmitry Bivol

If Canelo Alvarez achieves to defeat Dmitry Bivol he would become a two-time World Light heavyweight Champion, a feat accomplished by very few Latin American boxers. To do it, he must overcome a man taller but above all bigger, heavier, and probably stronger than him.

Bivol is a natural 175 pounds fighter, as he has performed during all his career in that weight so far. However, the Mexican superstar has started his boxing path as Super lightweight fighter, and has won titles in the 154, 160, 168, and, in a one-time adventure, 175 pounds.

In an interview for ESPN's insider Salvador "Chava" Rodriguez he confessed what drastic decision he has taken to guarantee a victory on May 7, to become a vegan: "I'm not very complicated when it comes to food, I adapt a lot, I adapt quickly. It's not something I did all of a sudden, that I left what I ate before, from one day to the next. All week I try to eat what is vegan and if one day I eat something else, meat, chicken, whatever, I eat it, there is no problem. But I do try to stick to eating vegan all week. I feel great, my body has adapted very well. I feel strong and my stomach is very good. I recommend it actually."

Also, the current Undisputed Super middleweight Champion confessed that his training regime includes an almost eight-hour daily physical activity. In the morning, Canelo Alvarez goes to his gym a practices boxing and fitness drills for 3 hours. Then, he has a four-hour Golf session, and finally, an evening running time.