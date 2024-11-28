Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Giants lose key teammate of Malik Nabers ahead of Thanksgiving Day game vs Cowboys

Malik Nabers' New York Giants will lose a key player heading into the Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season.

Malik Nabers of the New York Giants
© (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)Malik Nabers of the New York Giants

By Ignacio Cairola

The New York Giants have had a tough week after cutting quarterback Daniel Jones, marking a significant move in the middle of the 2024 NFL season. With Malik Nabers as the team’s main standout, New York will regret another absence when they face the Dallas Cowboys in the Thanksgiving Day game.

AT&T Stadium will host a traditional Thanksgiving Day game between the Cowboys and Giants. Both teams are coming off critical moments in their seasons and are distinguished by the loss of their starting quarterbacks. Dak Prescott will be out until next year due to a serious injury and Jones left for the Minnesota Vikings after being released from the New York franchise.

In the new Giants‘ scheme, wide receiver Nabers will be the main figure of a team that will be looking to rebuild for the following season, since in the current campaign they have a 2-9 record and a streak of six consecutive defeats, being far from the fight to reach the playoffs.

Giants’ key player to miss game against Cowboys

The Giants player who will not be in the Thanksgiving Day game against the Cowboys is none other than quarterback Tommy DeVito, who will be out due to his forearm injury. Drew Lock is expected to start in his place, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter on his X account (formerly Twitter).

DeVito was the starting quarterback in the Giants’ tough 7-30 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12 of the NFL season. In that game, he completed 21 passes for 189 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He was replaced in the final minutes of the game by Lock, who will start today.

Giants make roster moves after Jones’ departure

New York continues to make roster moves in the wake of Jones’ departure. In recent hours, they signed linebacker Tomon Fox from the practice squad and placed defensive tackle Armon Watts on injured reserve after he suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.

