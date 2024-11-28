NCAAF News: Georgia Tech players send Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs a very strong message

Clean, old-fashioned hate. That’s what the Georgia Tech vs Georgia rivalry is all about. Neither side can stand the other and on Friday November 29, tempers will flare. The Yellow Jackets will walk onto Athens to take on the Bulldogs in one of the nation’s most anticipated matchups in ‘Rivalry Week’. Ahead of the game, the Yellow Jackets issued strong statements on Kirby Smart’s Dawgs.

It hasn’t been a particularly even rivalry. As their 71-41-5 series record indicates, the Bulldogs have always gotten the best of the Jackets. However, that has only fed to the latter’s loathe for their state-rivals. Whenever these two schools meet, tension can be cut with a knife. Friday’s clash, though it will be played in a short week, won’t be no different.

The Dawgs are looking as the best team in the SEC, and seem virtually a lock to make the College Football Playoffs. A loss to unranked Georgia Tech could be catastrophic for Smart’s program, nevertheless. The Yellow Jackets are aware of the magnitude of this next clash. They could spoil their archnemesis’ season.

Georgia Tech embraces the villain role and will walk into Athens looking to play spoilers. Ahead of the clash, many players in Brent Key’s program sent out strong messages to their counterparts.

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts during the fourth quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Georgia Tech offensive lineman Weston Franklin didn’t shy away from making his feelings on the Dawgs clear.

“When I think of Georgia, it’s a strong dislike of that program,” Franklin stated. “I’ve never liked it. Never wanted to be there. Where I grew up, all was different for me. Everybody around me was a Georgia fan, and I just didn’t like it. It wasn’t me. I never liked red. For us as a program, it’d be a huge goal checked off for us. That’s a goal we have every year and that’s what we plan to do.“

Yellow Jackets defensive star comments on Bulldogs

Linebacker Kyle Efford leads Georgia Tech in sacks (3) and tackles (61). The defensive leader voiced his thoughts on the upcoming NCAA game and sent out a big wake-up call to Carson Beck and Georgia’s offense.

“They’re an explosive offense,” Efford said, via On3. “I mean, per usual, we just gotta come out there and play our brand of football and notice, but we’ll be able to stop them, play our best.”

“I think of hate, of rip. But I mean, really and truly, I mean, it’s a football team. It’s still guys that fell in love with the sport that we love. So, I mean, at the end of the day, it’s hate, but it’s still a little bit of respect there because it’s still the game that we love.“