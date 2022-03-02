Recently, boxing legends such as Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez have shared their opinion about who is the best opponent for Canelo Alvarez nowadays. The current Pound for Pound king has already sent them an answer about it.

Canelo Alvarez has held the first promotional press conference of his May 7 fight against Dmitry Bivol, the current undefeated WBA Light heavyweight titlist. In the heat of questions from the media present in San Diego, the Mexican star took his time to send Mike Tyson, Julio Cesar Chavez, Oscar de la Hoya, and all of the boxing legends that have shared their position about who is the best rival for him nowadays.

The reigning Undisputed Super middleweight Champion (57-1-2, 30 KOs) is aiming to become a two-time 175 pound World Champion after he conquered in 2019 the WBO Light heavyweight title at the expense of Sergey Kovalev. "I have a very good fighter in front of me, I am really excited for this year. You know that I will work hard and do my best in the ring to make a good fight for the fans", said Alvarez.

"Thanks to Canelo and his team for the opportunity to make this fight. I believe in my skills, and when I come to the ring, I believe in my victory. I am looking forward May 7", stated the Russian Bivol (19-0-0, 11 KOs) who will make the eighth defense of his WBA World title.

Canelo's answer to Tyson and Chavez's advice about his career

Both true boxing legends and both have the same opinion about who is the nowadays best available challenge for Saul Canelo Alvarez: Mike Tyson and Julio Cesar Chavez have stated that neither Dmitry Bivol nor Gennady Golovkin but David Benavidez is the main man to really menace the Mexican star reign.

After being asked about this point of view shared by Tyson, Chavez, and even his former promoter Oscar de la Hoya, Canelo Alvarez gave a forceful answer: "I don't care about what they feel, at the end of the day (fighting Benavidez) it does not make sense for me, he does have nothing to offer me".

However, as the Undisputed Super middleweight Champion has said before, Benavidez, Charlo, and the other fighters waiting in the line to clash with him have a path to follow to make their dream come true. If they fight each other and they keep winning he will be in position to fight the best between them.

Where will the Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol fight be held?

At the very beginning of the press conference, Matchroom Boxing Chairman and promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that the clash between both champions, the Mexican and the Russian, will occur at the T-Mobile Arena in las Vegas, Nevada.

Canelo Alvarez has fought in that venue 5 times throughout his career. Almost all of these fights have ended with victories for the Guadalajara native: Amir Khan, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Gennady Golovkin (twice), and Daniel Jacobs.