The Russian Light heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol is aware of what the previous rivals of Canelo Alvarez have not done so he feels confident on already knowing the best way to defeat the current Pound for Pound king of boxing.

May 7, 2022, is meant to be a very important day in the career of the WBA Light heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol, given that he is not only making the eighth defense of his title, but he is also facing the best boxer in the world, Saul Canelo Alvarez.

Bivol and Canelo have already exchanged glances in the kick-off press conference of their clash at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. On the contrary to what has happened in the same event of Caleb Plant's fight, both fighters showed respect to each other.

Even, the Mexican star has pointed out that his Russian rival is the best fighter of the 175 pounds weight class, one of the main reasons why he has chosen to fight him. On the other hand, Dmitry Bivol has recognized Alvarez's skills but he warned not to expect the same result as with his countryman Sergey Kovalev, the one Canelo has beaten by knockout in 2019 to steal his WBO Light heavyweight title.

Dmitry Bivol's strategy to beat Canelo Alvarez in May 7

After pointing out that in the day-to-day life both, Canelo and him, must be in the same weight, the Kyrgyzstan native leaked his strategy to be the man who finally stops the current Undisputed Super middleweight Champion.

"Canelo is more like a brawler who searches the toe-to-toe, a more aggressive fight. I am more like a boxer who tries to keep the fight cleaner and more defensive. However, if you want to win you have to use all your skills, not just mobility, or speed. You can bet all just on one skill. You have to be ready to be able to use everything you have. I can't put everything on just trying to keep the distance and try to box him. I have to be ready to fight him toe-to-toe if that happens. I believe that I have the power and the strength to do so if it is needed.", said Bivol to Fight Hub TV.

Regarding the previous and only fight of Canelo Alvarez on his weight class, the one against Sergey Kovalev, Bivol pointed out that his countryman lost mainly due to his poor physical condition, so it may be very possible to beat him: "I remember that Kovalev was winning the fight until the round six or seven, then he went empty and he lost. Daniel Jacobs and Callum Smith also were able to go the 12 rounds with him."