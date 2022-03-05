Cuban boxer Guillermo Rigondeaux is going through bad times after having a home accident that could leave him unfortunate consequences. Get to know what exactly happened to the Jackal, former World Champion, and Olympic medalist.

The boxer Guillermo Rigondeaux has put on the table all of the heart and strength he has shown during his professional boxing career to overcome a tough fight outside of the ring as he has suffered a domestic accident that caused him severe injuries.

Also known as the Jackal, Rigondeaux is one of the best Cuban fighters of the past decade. Even though his best years in the ring may have passed, he still is a tough contender to any opponent who dares to challenge him.

The Santiago de Cuba native current resume is 20-3-0, with 13 KOs. He is a two-division World Champion following the conquest of the World Super Bantamweight and Bantamweight titles in 2012 and 2020, respectively. The 41-years-old has faced Top-Class rivals such as Nonito Donaire, Vasyl Lomachenko, Joseph Agbeko, Julio Ceja, and John Riel Casimero.

Which type of home accident did Guillermo Rigondeaux suffer?

According to ESPN's Mike Coppinger, Guillermo Rigondeaux's manager, Alex Boronte, shared that the former World Champion was honoring an ancient Cuban culinary tradition: he was cooking the delicious Cuban black beans when everything changed.

All of a sudden, the pressure cooker he was using to prepare his dish at his home in Miami, Florida, exploded: "He's only done it a million times...They make bombs out of (pressure cookers). If one of those beans clogs up where the steam is going to go out, it's like a bomb. It could have killed him.", said Boronte.

The injuries suffered by Guillermo Rigondeaux after his pressure cooker exploded

The home accident he was involved in, caused severe damage to Guillermo Rigondeaux, given that the boiling water that was ejected from the pressure cooker splashed into his eyes, causing him burns on his corneas and chest, then he has lost 80% of his vision according to ESPN's report.

Fortunately for the also two-time Olympic gold medalist (Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004), he can already see the sunlight and shadows. Usually, a cornea takes from 48 to 72 hours to start to regenerate itself after suffering this kind of damage.

Is Guillermo Rigondeaux going to be able to fight again?

Alex Boronte trusts in Rigondeaux's good health and strength to heal from this injury, however, at the time, the Cuban boxer will have to wait for a while to figure out if his vision can get back: "The next week to 10 days is really going to define his fighting career and his future because that's when the cornea needs to regenerate itself and he can see or not. But gathering from the last 24 hours, he's doing really good.", stated the Cuban boxer's manager.