A true boxing legend, Roy Jones Jr., raised his voice to advise one of the best fighters of the moment, the WBA Lightweight secondary champion Gervonta Davis, to whom he recommended to follow the example of how Canelo Alvarez, the current Pound for Pound king, has managed his career.

Thanks to his devastating power, Gervonta Davis aims to be one of the best fighters of his time, which is why he attracts the attention of boxing fans and experts, such as Roy Jones Jr., a legend of the sport who took the opportunity to advise him to follow the path that Canelo Alvarez took to reach the top of boxing.

On May 28, Tank Davis has his first date with the ring in 2022, when at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn he defends his WBA Regular World Lightweight title from the dangerous Rolando Romero, in a fight that should have happened in late 2021, but was postponed due to Romero's legal problems.

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero is a fight with an intense knockout odor. Both Tank and Rolly are undefeated, in perfect stride and used to finishing their fights early. Davis boasts a 26-0-0, 24 KOs, while Romero has compiled a 14-0-0, 12 KOs.

"Imitate Canelo," Roy Jones Jr.'s advice to Gervonta Davis

To talk about Roy Jones Jr. is to talk about probably one of the best boxers of all time. Olympic medalist as an amateur, four-division World Champion as a professional and the only fighter to win a world title at Heavyweight having also fought at 154 pounds. Under this argument, Jones Jr. is an authoritative voice on boxing.

Lately, it has come to light that Gervonta Davis wants to take a new direction in his career that does not include his current promoter and handler, the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. Against this backdrop, Roy Jones Jr. advises the Tank to follow the example of Canelo Alvarez, the current best boxer in the world: become a free agent.

"(Gervonta Davis) doesn't need anybody no more. He already has his name. The world knows 'Tank'. Tank will fight anybody and people will tune in to see. Why? Because Tank will be able to knock you out anytime with any hand. People love that" stated Superman to K.O. Artist Sports.

Roy Jones Jr. also confessed that Tank Davis embodies a mix between his style and the Mike Tyson had during his glory days: "That's what makes boxing exciting. That's the Mike Tyson style. You either have Roy Jones-style excitement or Mike Tyson-style excitement. He has a little bit of both but he mainly has the Mike Tyson-style of excitement because he can touch you anytime with any hand and you can go out. That's big.".