Mike Tyson is gearing up to fight Jake Paul this Friday and has issued a warning to the YouTuber by revealing the one thing that completely sets them apart.

A YouTuber-turned-boxer against a legend at AT&T Stadium this Friday. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will fight in Arlington, Texas in a few days, and Iron Mike has now unveiled the unique trait he has that the influencer will never have.

A few years ago, when the coronavirus pandemic struck the world, influencers started inquiring into boxing. Some of them just took it as a hobby, while others continued with their dream of becoming professional boxers.

Jake Paul entered the latter branch. The YouTuber kept challenging boxers since then, and now he has encountered one of his greatest challenges so far: fighting against Mike Tyson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike Tyson shares the one thing that sets him apart from Jake Paul

After several months of waiting, it seems like the world will finally be able to see Mike Tyson boxing again. The legendary pugilist is set to face Jake Paul this Friday in the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertisement

see also Mike Tyson reacts to Jake Paul's knockout claim with a bold warning

Many analysts give Jake Paul the advantage due to his age. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is 31 years younger than Mike Tyson, which could help him a lot in terms of agility and stamina inside the ring.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, Mike Tyson thinks that he has a unique trait that will make him win against Jake Paul. Iron Mike is confident that he will get the victory thanks to a special edge he has: his natural instinct to fight.

Advertisement

“There’s a fundamental difference between me and Jake,” Tyson said in the Netflix documentary about their fight. “He’s a manufactured killer. Television and papers made him a killer. He’s manufactured. I’m a natural-born killer. That’s the difference.”

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul attend Fanatics Fest Press Conference at Javits Center on August 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Jake Paul’s age could help him in this fight, it is true that Mike Tyson’s muscle memory could be an even greater advantage. Nevertheless, many fans are doubtful about his preparation and determination to face the influencer.

Can the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight be postponed again?

The fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson was initially set for July 20. However, Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up during a flight to Los Angeles a few days before the bout, making it impossible to take place.

Advertisement

Both pugilists will undergo medical tests a day before the fight. If the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) doesn’t deem Tyson healthy enough to fight, the bout may be postponed again or even canceled.

Advertisement

SurveyWill Mike Tyson be able to defeat Jake Paul despite the age gap? Will Mike Tyson be able to defeat Jake Paul despite the age gap? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE