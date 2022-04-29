April 30 will mark a before and after in the history of women's boxing, as never before has a fight between women headlined a card at New York's legendary Madison Square Garden. Those starring in the bout are Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Discover the purse they will receive for their historic bout.

Just as it happened when women began to democratize access to the vote, the time has come for elite boxing, in large venues full of fans, to open up to the women's market. All this will happen on April 30, when at Madison Square Garden, boxing's mecca, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano clash in arguably the biggest event in the history of women's boxing.

Eddie Hearn, the Matchroom Boxing, and Jake Paul, the famous Youtuber who has invaded boxing in search of glory, are the promoters who made the Taylor-Serrano showdown possible. Their confidence is so high that they have bet $1 million that their respective fighter will come out on top.

Taylor is the one who will expose the belts in this fight as the Undisputed World Champion, she will put on the table absolutely all the renowned belts in the Lightweight division: WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO. For her part, Serrano comes to the fight with a golden reputation: she is a seven-division World Female Champion.

The purse to be earned by Taylor and Serrano for their historic fight

One of Jake Paul's arguments to promote this fight, and especially Amanda Serrano, is the salary gap between male and female boxing. That's why, when this fight was announced, The Problem Child launched a news item that attracted a lot of attention: both Taylor and Serrano would earn much more money than the vast majority of professional male boxers.

"They’re getting paid in the seven figures, which is historic. It’s never happened for women, guaranteed seven figures, plus pay-per-view. Obviously, it’s going to be a massive pay-per-view. This is life-changing for both girls and especially for Amanda Serrano, because I’ve heard her stories of how much she’s been getting paid since day one." said Jake Paul in the MMA Hour show.

This figure, which is part of the million dollars that both Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will earn for being the first women to star in a boxing event at Madison Square Garden, has nothing to do with the payments that women boxing professionals usually receive.

For Amanda Serrano, it will be the first time that her pay will be in seven figures. For example, in her last fight, in December 2021, she barely scraped $275,000. While for Katie Taylor it will be the fourth time she earns more than a million dollars for stepping into the ring. *

*According to Sportekz and Sportszion