One of the most iconic fighters in heavyweight history, the legendary Mike Tyson, told what influenced him to take his 2020 exhibition fight against four-division World Champion Roy Jones Jr.

As if it were a video game in which the time continuity is not linear, in November 2020, two of the most iconic boxing fighters of recent times collided in an impossible fight that if it had taken place in prime time would have unhinged the boxing world: Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

Iron Mike (50-6-0, 44 KOs) needs no introduction. He is one of the most iconic fighters in Heavyweight history. A commercial phenomenon that was fueled by his beastly skills inside the ring. Tyson's legacy in boxing was as a two-time World titlist and Undisputed Heavyweight Champion in the era of the three belts (WBC, WBA and IBF).

On the other hand, the also known as Superman showed the way for Manny Pacquiao, Oscar de la Hoya and Floyd Mayweather Jr. by becoming a four-division World Champion and the first boxer to have fought at super welterweight to be crowned heavyweight champion of the world. Like Tyson, RJ was Undisputed Light heavyweight titlist in the 3-belt era.

Mike Tyson's decision to fight Roy Jones Jr.

The return to the ring of both Tyson and Jones Jr. was a real blow to the nostalgia of boxing fans. With the Staples Center in Los Angeles as a witness, these titans faced each other for 8 rounds. The result? A draw that was the least of it, because the show was to see them exchange bombs.

In an interview for Joe Rogan's YouTube channel, Mike Tyson shared the peculiar influence he had when accepting the exhibition fight against RJ. It is well known Tyson's penchant for the use of certain herbs as a means of calming his anxiety and psychological problems. In fact, he was under the effect of the vapors of a specific type of hallucinogenic mushrooms when he decided to fight Roy Jones Jr.

"I did this toad, this DMT stuff and I lost the weight. I don't know what happened, I just said I'm going to do this. I did this toad and I said, you've got to do this... you have to do that, (and) I lost the weight.", shared Tyson without any embarrassment.