Boxing News: Jake Paul sends support message to Amanda Serrano after loss to Katie Taylor

Amanda Serrano was not pleased with the decision in her loss to Katie Taylor, expressing her frustration on social media. She garnered support from many, including Jake Paul, who sent her a supportive message in the aftermath.

Amanda Serrano faced her third career defeat since her boxing journey began in 2009, losing to Katie Taylor and missing out on the chance to win the female light-welterweight title. The Puerto Rican fighter voiced strong criticism following the bout, which ended in a controversial decision. She also received support from Jake Paul and other high-profile figures.

Jake Paul didn’t hold back, taking to his personal X account to declare Serrano the rightful winner: “Amanda Serrano won. She’s the biggest star in women’s combat sports.” His message quickly garnered over 3 million views and 30,000 likes.

This marked the second time Serrano and Taylor faced off for a title. After the fight, in which Serrano clearly outlanded Taylor by over 100 punches, she posted on X: “I landed 107 more punches, she got a point deducted and I lost 95-94 lmfao.”

During the bout, Serrano threw a total of 734 punches, connecting on 324. In contrast, Katie Taylor threw 529 punches, landing only 217, with just 4 body shots. Serrano recorded 46 jabs and 278 power punches.

Jake Paul Calls for MMA Rematch Between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor

Jake Paul is now pushing for an MMA fight between Serrano and Taylor. In another post, Paul highlighted Serrano’s toughness, saying: “Amanda Serrano has had 51 pro fights. She’s been cut in just 2 of those fights. Both against Katie Taylor. Only solution is to run the trilogy in MMA @PFLMMA.” Serrano responded on X, agreeing with the proposal.

Skip Bayless, Damian Lillard, and Ricky Martin Rally Behind Amanda Serrano’s Victory Claim

The support for Serrano didn’t stop there. Celebrities like Ricky Martin, Damian Lillard, and Skip Bayless weighed in, backing Serrano as the rightful winner. Ricky Martin claimed that the fight was “stolen” from the Puerto Rican native, while Damian Lillard remarked, “Boxing is wild, man. Serrano beat her twice and lost to her twice.” Skip Bayless acknowledged Taylor’s resilience but insisted, “Katie Taylor showed legendary grit and toughness. But Amanda Serrano won that fight, despite two headbutts, one accidental and one not.”