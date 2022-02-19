The speculations about why has Ryan Garcia torn apart from Eddy Reynoso and the Canelo Alvarez team are finally over as the Lightweight prospect has shared the main reason that made him hire Joe Gossen as his new trainer.

It seems that Ryan Garcia just wants to cut everything that linked him to the dark times he had lived in the past. The Lightweight prospect is on the verge of facing the twenty-second fight of his career and will do it with a new trainer and at a new gym. Why split away from Eddy Reynoso after a perfect streak under his direction?

King Ry (21-0-0) next compromise in the ring is on April 9 against Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1-0). The Ghanaian is "almost" undefeated: his only defeat was in 2004 in his first professional fight. He is searching to put his name on the list of contenders of the ultra-competitive 135 pounds category via upsetting a prospect like Ryan.

Garcia spent more than 1 year away from a ring. His last appearance was in January 2021 when he defeated British Luke Campbell by KO, on his fifth clash as a member of the Canelo Team stable. Then, due to mental health issues and a broken hand, he did not focus on his boxing career.

The truth about Ryan Garcia's separation from Canelo and Eddy Reynoso

Under Reynoso's guidance, King Ry faced 5 opponents, and he beat them all by the way of knockout. It seems that the match was perfect for having a brilliant career in boxing. However, there was a specific reason that made Garcia search for another trainer to aim for a World title in the Lightweight category.

"The reason I switched was because Eddy didn't really have time to train me and it just wasn't working out anymore. It was already two weeks in and I hadn't seen (him) so I was like, 'You know what? I just need to make a switch.'" confessed Ryan in an interview for ESPN's Max Kellerman.

At Canelo Alvarez's gym, Eddy Reynoso trains not only his main boxer, and current Pound for Pound king, but also WBC Super featherweight Champion Oscar Valdez, and the former Heavyweight Champion and contender Andy Ruiz and Frank Sanchez, respectively. Maybe Ryan Garcia wanted an exclusive treatment.

Joe Goossen, Garcia's new trainer, has guided him when he was an amateur boxer. He will be entirely focused on Ryan's needs at the 23 years old boxer new training spot: the Fierce King Gym located in San Diego, California