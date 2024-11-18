WNBA News: UConn star Paige Bueckers send powerful message about Caitlin Clark

After an exceptional WNBA rookie season, some current college stars, such as Paige Bueckers, sent warm words to Caitlin Clark.

During her rookie WNBA season, Caitlin Clark became one of the most talked about athletes in the US. Apart from breaking several records, such as most assists in a single season, she won the Rookie of the Year award and helped the Indiana Fever reach the playoffs. Now, her impact has been celebrated with a tribute video on Fox, in which several young players, such as sensation Paige Bueckers send warming messages to Clark.

When asked about Clark’s influence on women’s basketball, Bueckers expressed admiration: “Caitlin brought so much new attention to the rise of women’s college basketball and the WNBA and women’s sports in general. I feel like the weight of the world is on her shoulders. And she just has this heavy burden to carry and she does it with grace and humility.”

Both players have faced their share of challenges, and Bueckers understands the pressure that comes with being a highly touted prospect. She previously stated, “I think it’s more important for the game to share the spotlight… I honestly hope next year I’m not the focal point and the only person that gets attention. I hope as media, as players, we can spread the love a little bit more.”

Bueckers, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, will likely join the Dallas Wings after Sunday’s lottery results. Known for her efficient shooting and dynamic playmaking, the UConn star is poised to make an immediate impact in the league.

Another upcoming talent, USC Trojans’ JuJu Watkins, also shared her thoughts on Clark. “Great player, good person as well,” Watkins said. “She’s been great, I’m really excited for her at this next stage of her career.”

Paige Bueckers is a rising star

Paige Bueckers, a rising star from Minnesota, has taken the college basketball world by storm since her freshman year at UConn. She made history as the first freshman to sweep all major national player of the year awards.

Despite facing significant setbacks from knee injuries during her sophomore and junior seasons, Bueckers has consistently led the Huskies to the Final Four in every year she’s been healthy, including a championship game appearance in 2022. Her incredible scoring average of 19.9 points per game is on track to break Maya Moore’s program record.

