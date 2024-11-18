After defeating Mike Tyson, Jake Paul has been challenged to another boxing match—this time by a viral YouTube star who claims he could knock out 'The Problem Child.'

Jake Paul secured a huge victory last Friday against Mike Tyson. Now, ‘The Problem Child’ is seeking his next rival, and it seems a viral YouTube star is ready to step into the ring to face him.

The whole world witnessed history on Friday night. Mike Tyson, a living boxing legend, returned to the rings to fight Jake Paul. While the match wasn’t spectacular, it was a historic moment to see the comeback of Iron Mike.

Unfortunately for Tyson, he was unable to keep up with a boxer 31 years younger and lost. Now, Jake Paul is searching for his next rival, and a fellow YouTuber may be ready to face him.

Jake Paul accepts challenge from viral streamer for a boxing match

Jake Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer, is making his way into pro boxing. He just defeated Mike Tyson in a professional match, registering his 11th official victory.

Once the match ended, fans asked ‘The Problem Child’ who his next rival would be. While many wonder if Canelo Alvarez might face him, Jake Paul responded that the Mexican fighter now needs him and must issue the challenge.

That outcome is highly unlikely. Canelo Alvarez is still competing for championships, whereas Jake Paul recently fought a retired 58-year-old boxer. However, the influencer may have found a surprising new challenger.

During a press conference at ComplexCon on November 17, viral YouTube star IShowSpeed claimed he could easily defeat Jake Paul. The streamer went so far as to say that, based on the Paul vs. Tyson fight, he would knock Jake Paul out without question.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) IShowSpeed accepts the Streamy Award for Variety Streamer onstage during the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“I feel like I can beat Jake Paul in a fight,” Speed said. “Look, I respect his work ethic, but when I watch him box, he doesn’t look fluent. I feel like I could really get him. When you watch it, you see flaws in his game.”

Can a Jake Paul vs. IShowSpeed fight happen?

It’s almost impossible for IShowSpeed to fight Jake Paul. While ‘The Problem Child’s’ manager accepted the challenge by offering IShowSpeed a $20 million purse, their physical differences are significant.

Jake Paul fights in the heavyweight division, weighing 220 pounds and standing 6′1″ tall. IShowSpeed, in contrast, weighs 143.3 pounds and stands at 5′8″, making him much shorter and leaner than his potential rival.

