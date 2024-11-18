NBA News: Steve Kerr speaks out on Draymond Green’s flagrant foul against Grizzlies' Edey

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr sent a clear message about Draymond Green’s flagrant foul during their NBA Emirates Cup victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

In the Golden State Warriors‘ hard-fought 128-123 win against the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Emirates Cup, Draymond Green was ejected from the game. However, the most controversial moment occurred when Green fouled rookie Zach Edey. Initially called a “take” foul, the NBA later upgraded it to a flagrant foul. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr recently weighed in on the matter.

Following the game, the league reviewed Green’s actions and deemed them a flagrant foul 1. Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins expressed frustration, arguing that the play should have been reviewed during the game.

Speaking after Sunday’s practice, Kerr shared his perspective on the NBA’s decision. “I agree with it; he grabbed him,” Kerr said about Green’s foul. “Definitely a take foul like they called. But I had no problem with it being upgraded to a flagrant 1. It’s not a basketball play. It was more than a ‘take’ foul.”

Kerr elaborated further: “A ‘take’ foul is when you reach, a guy is dribbling by you, and you reach and grab him. This was (Green) holding a guy and tripping him in transition. I agree with the flagrant 1.”

Taylor Jenkins calls out non-review of Green’s foul

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins didn’t mince words in criticizing the officials for failing to review the incident during the game.

“Very disappointing there was that one play,” Jenkins said. “We were about to start the break, and he’s been playing really hard to try to outlet, and Draymond grabs his leg and pulls him down, and it doesn’t get reviewed. So I know there’s a code in this league, and I don’t understand how that wasn’t reviewed. Very disappointing.”

Marcus Smart and Zach Edey speak on the foul

Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart also voiced his concerns, highlighting the inconsistency in officiating. “They reviewed the elbow Draymond took to the face,” Smart said. “We took an elbow to the face, they didn’t review it. Get your leg grabbed, they didn’t review it. It’s a problem.”

Smart added: “(The refs) got to be consistent, and that’s all we ask for is consistency. But you know, control what you can control. We can’t control that they didn’t review it. Move on to the next play.”

Zach Edey, the rookie at the center of the controversy, shared his perspective as well. “It definitely wasn’t a basketball play,” he said about Green’s actions.