Boxing News: Ryan Garcia eyes comeback with bouts against Rukiya Anpo and a popular YouTuber

After several months of silence on his future bouts, Ryan Garcia has finally revealed plans for an exhibition fight against Rukiya Anpo and a highly famous YouTuber, sparking excitement about his return to the ring.

Ryan Garcia is looking to make a big comeback after his April 20 fight was ruled a no contest due to failing a blood test. He recently announced plans to prepare for an exhibition bout against Rukiya Anpo.

The first fight, according to Garcia’s personal X account, is set to be against Anpo, who recently fought Manny Pacquiao in an exhibition match that ended in a draw at Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.

Garcia admitted he’s been plotting his return, saying, “I’ve been quiet for some time but I’ve been cooking up some plans before my actual return to the ring.” He specified that the exhibition fight would take place in December, adding, “Against the guy who fought aging Manny Pacquiao and tried to knock him out.”

Neither the fight against Anpo nor the one against the YouTuber is expected to be a tough challenge for Garcia, as he revealed this is all part of his plan leading up to his official return to the ring, expected by April 2025.

The YouTuber Ryan Garcia Wants to Fight

Following his match with Rukiya Anpo, Garcia is eyeing a showdown with Jake Paul, saying, “And then go after Jake [Paul] for uncle Mike,” aiming to avenge a loss on behalf of Mike Tyson. Notably, Garcia hasn’t won an official fight since December 2023.

Ryan Garcia’s Age and Boxing Record

Garcia, now 26 years old, holds a professional record of 24 wins, 1 loss, and 1 no contest. Of his victories, 20 were by knockout. His most recent defeat came at the hands of Gervonta Davis on April 22, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. He has successfully defended his titles three times.