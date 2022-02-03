Female boxing has given huge steps recently to attract the world's attention. Nowadays big names such as Katie Taylor or Amanda Serrano have achieved to be the main event of a fight night. However, there is a fellow boxer that claims to be the best women fighter and as talented as the best men boxer in the world.

She is not part of the supposed to be the biggest event in female boxing history, but she claims to be recognized as the best women practitioner of the Sweet Science. The confidence in her skills is that big that she also considers being at the same level as the current best male boxers in the world. Who might this warrior be?

On April 30, boxing fans would have to split their attention. On one side, Shakur Stevenson and Oscar Valdez will define who is the best boxer of the 130 pounds; on the other, there is a mega clash between two of the current best Pound for Pound female boxers: Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano. For many, the Ali vs Frazier of the women boxing.

The bout for all of the World Lightweight titles at the main hall of the Madison Square Garden is promoted by Matchroom Boxing Eddie Hearn and Youtuber and fellow-boxer Jake Paul. Taylor (20-0-0) wants to retain his undefeated status and her WBC, WBA, WBO, and IBF belts. Puerto Rican Serrano (42-1-1) is a seven-weight-class Champion but has never been a fully Unified World Queen. Curiously, none of these female fighters have proclaimed to be as good as the best male boxers.

The female boxer that considers being as talented as the Men best Pound for Pound boxers

The Michigan pride, with 26 years old, and a record of 11-0-0 (2 KO's) Claressa Shields is going to defend on February 5, in the United Kingdom, her WBC, WBA, and IBF World Middleweight titles from undefeated Ema Kozin. In the final conference before the battle, she stated to be not only one of the best female fighters in the world but one of the very best of the whole sport.

"Kozin is 21-0 with 11 knockouts but there is a difference between good and great. I've been great for a long time. I haven't got comfortable... Not only am I the greatest woman of all time. But you can put me on the men's pound-for-pound list because my skills are unbelievable." said the T-Rex according to Sky Sports.

Claressa Shields has built a brilliant career in boxing so far as she has won two Gold Olympic medals (London 2012, and Rio 2016), and a World Champion in 3 different weight classes so far, including two Unified World reigns at Middleweight and Super welterweight.

About the mega-fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, Shields celebrated the event promoted by Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul and considered she has a little guilt on this kind of event could happen: "It's a great time to be a woman fighter. Right now, the UK reigns supreme in women's boxing... I am happy to be a trailblazer alongside Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano."