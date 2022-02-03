On the verge of a conflict between two neighboring countries, one of the glories of the sport of one of the implicated lands has raised his hand to stand for his people and culture. Figure out who the patriotic one is.

Boxing: The former World Champion that is ready to fight for his country in case of a military conflict

2022 could witness the outbreak of war in Eastern Europe, specifically between Russia and Ukraine. With the tension increasing more and more, the diplomatic solutions could not be enough to stop the clash of their armies. In case of that happening, a Ukrainian sportsman has stated him ready to defend his country.

The patriotic one has built his legacy in a sport whose main attraction is to constantly offer the fans huge battles: boxing. Then he is used to having the temper and character to be in the front line ready to face any kind of menacing adversaries.

If a sample of the ferocity of this Ukrainian is needed to rate his worth in battle, it can be said that he has held 69 professional bouts in 21 years of his professional career, losing less than the 10 % of his fights and being able to finish 54 of his rivals by the quick way.

The former boxing star is ready to fight for Ukraine if it is needed

Also known as Dr. Steelhammer, the patriotic Ukrainian that could take part in the possible conflict against Russia is former two times World Heavyweight Champion Wladimir Klitschko. According to Boxing Scene, several reports are pointing out that Klitschko has already enlisted in his country's reserve army.

During the opening of a military recruit center in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, from which his older brother, and also former Heavyweight king, Vitaly is the current major, Wladimir Klitschko has shared his will to participate in the defense of his country if it is needed.

"It is the love, the love for my city, my home, my family, my neighbors, my daughter that has brought me here today, that I took this initiative and am now taking part in this territorial defense. One district from here, my little girl is going to school. The school is currently closed because the ambassadors have sent the families home.", said Wladimir to Reuters.

In the same event, Klitschko's older brother has expressed his concern about a military conflict with Russia happen, preferring a diplomatic solution to be found but being ready to act if the latter scenario does not occur: "...We have to prepare to take weapons in our hands and defend the country".

Wladimir Klitschko's brilliant boxing career

Having initiated his professional career in 1996, Dr. Steelhammer was the WBA, IBF, and WBO World Heavyweight Champion for 9 years. Current WBC Champion, Tyson Fury was the one that took Klitschko's belts away in 2015. After that defeat, he faced Anthony Joshua just to lose again but this time by the way of TKO.

It is peculiar that Klitschko's brothers had the opportunity to unify the Heavyweight division as they held all the belts. However, this never happened because they have publicly refused to face each other in what could have been a massive fight.