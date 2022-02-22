On the verge of a major conflict between his country and Russia, the former Ukrainian World Heavyweight Champion Wladimir Klitschko used his social media to share his position and cheer up his people.

Dr. Steelhammer is one of the top sportsmen in Ukraine history. So, when Wladimir Klitschko talks, all of his people, or almost, listen to him. On the edge of a military conflict against Russia, the former boxing star's voice is an important channel to send messages to his countrymen.

Klitschko's brothers, Wladimir, and the current Kyiv major Vitaly were the kings of the Heavyweight division for almost a decade. No other boxer could stand in front of them without being smashed until Vitaly decided to retire and Wladimir was forced to join his brother by the new generation led by Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Wladimir Klitschko said goodbye to boxing with a resume of 69 fights, 64 of them won, 53 via KO's, and 5 losses. He achieved being a two-time World Heavyweight title holder and held the WBA, WBO, and IBF belts. The only obstacle for him to become the undisputed Champion of his division was his brother, with whom he has agreed never to fight.

Klitschko's patriotic message to all Ukraine

As the tension between Ukraine and Russia is on the rise, Wladimir Klitschko shared again his most patriotic side by posting in his Twitter account a message to show the world his position and to cheer up his countrymen.

"Be sure: Ukraine is strong! It has a strong capital, Kyiv, strong cities, villages and a strong solid and united people who value above all their independence, sovereignty and peace in Europe. Its WILL to exist is infinite. Glory to Ukraine!" posted Dr. Steelhammer.

With the conflict increasing weeks ago, Wladimir Klitschko has already enlisted himself in the Ukrainian reserve army: "It is the love, the love for my city, my home, my family, my neighbors, my daughter that has brought me here today, that I took this initiative and am now taking part in this territorial defense." stated Klitschko to Reuters at that time.