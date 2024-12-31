Canelo Alvarez vs David Benavidez: WBO Champion makes shocking prediction in potential showdown

The WBO super-lightweight champion, Teofimo Lopez, did not hold back his opinions on a hypothetical showdown between Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez. In an interview with Fight Hub TV, Lopez made a bold prediction about this potential blockbuster fight.

Lopez, who recently started training with Eddy Reynoso, Canelo’s renowned trainer, acknowledged the Mexican champion’s experience and skill. However, his belief in Benavidez’s power and intelligence was clear.

“He did great. Awesome job, man. I think he definitely showed that he is that guy in the division. He’s so smart,” Lopez said, referring to Benavidez’s performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Did Lopez Say About Canelo’s Chances Against Benavidez?

Lopez also addressed Canelo’s chances against Benavidez: “[This version of him] beats Canelo. I like Canelo. He’s a well-rounded fighter. But if Canelo isn’t light on his feet, Benavidez can take it. Not saying it’ll be easy, because Canelo is smart—he’ll break his arms if he gets the chance.”

Light heavyweight boxer David Benavidez (R) lands a punch from Oleksandr Gvozdyk during a fight for an interim WBC light heavyweight title at MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Benavidez won the title by unanimous decision. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Is a Fight Between Canelo and Benavidez Possible?

The possibility of a clash between Canelo and Benavidez has been a dream matchup for boxing fans for years. Benavidez, who has tirelessly pursued a fight with Canelo at super middleweight, recently moved to light heavyweight to further his career.

Advertisement

see also David Benavidez's shocking prediction for potential Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight

Meanwhile, Canelo continues to dominate the super middleweight division, where he recently secured a unanimous decision victory over Edgar Berlanga. Despite the challenges that seem to keep these two fighters apart, the prospect of their confrontation continues to generate excitement in the boxing world.

Advertisement

Regardless of whether this fight becomes a reality, Teofimo Lopez’s statements have reignited the anticipation for what could be one of the most thrilling matchups in recent boxing history. “If both fighters master their styles, the real winners will be the fans,” Lopez stated.