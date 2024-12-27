David Benavidez's shocking prediction for potential Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight

The boxing world is abuzz with discussions about the potential showdown between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford, a fight that promises to be one of the most thrilling in recent memory. David Benavidez has weighed in with his prediction on who could come out on top in this much-anticipated bout.

Canelo Alvarez, the undisputed super middleweight champion, and Crawford, the super welterweight champion, are both in the prime of their careers, and a clash between these two would pit two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world against each other.

David Benavidez, an undefeated contender at 175 pounds and Canelo’s declared rival, recently shared his thoughts on this potential fight during an interview with Sean Zittel.

What was Benavidez’s prediction about the potential fight between Canelo vs Crawford?

David Benavidez recently shared his thoughts on the potential fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. Here’s what Benavidez had to say:

David Benavidez (red/green trunks) reacts after defeating Anthony Dirrell (not in frame) after a corner stoppage in their WBC Super Middleweight Championship fight at Staples Center on September 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

“To be honest, Crawford is one of the best technical fighters I’ve ever seen,” Benavidez said. “But when he moved to 154, he didn’t have the same power as at 147, and now he’d have to jump up two more classes. Canelo is the more natural 168-pounder.”

Benavidez emphasized the physical advantage Canelo could have in a potential fight against Crawford. “If Crawford is fighting Canelo in his first bout at 168, he’ll have a lot of disadvantages,” Benavidez explained. “I feel like Canelo would win. He’s bigger and more experienced, so I give him the edge,” stated the young champion.

Canelo vs Crawford: A Fight That Captures All Eyes

The potential showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford has boxing fans buzzing with excitement. As two of the sport’s best pound-for-pound fighters, their clash would be nothing short of historic.

However, numerous details remain unresolved—such as when and where the fight will take place, and whether both camps can agree on the terms. While the anticipation grows, predictions and opinions about who would come out on top continue to spark debate across the boxing world.

