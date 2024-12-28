Floyd Mayweather drops stunning revelation about who was tougher: Manny Pacquiao or Canelo Alvarez

Floyd Mayweather, the boxing legend, retired in 2017 with an impeccable 50-0 record, defeating some of the greatest boxers in history. Among his most notable victories are those over Manny Pacquiao and Canelo Álvarez, both of whom he outclassed on points.

The fight against Pacquiao in May 2015 remains the most successful pay-per-view event in boxing history. Meanwhile, Mayweather handed Canelo his first professional loss in September 2013, showcasing his dominance against the rising star.

During an interview on the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast, Mayweather reflected on these victories, stating that Manny Pacquiao was the tougher opponent of the two and the most challenging fighter he has ever faced.

Mayweather on Pacquiao: “A Hell of a Fighter”

“It’s because of his movement. He’s a hell of a fighter, and I can see why he won so many fights, and I can see why he’s going down as a Hall of Famer. It’s just certain moves he makes,” Mayweather commented, praising the Filipino icon’s unique style and accomplishments.

Manny Pacquiao prepares for a WBA welterweight title fight against Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena on August 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ugas retained the title by unanimous decision. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Mayweather’s Brutal Honesty About Canelo

In contrast, Mayweather was more dismissive when discussing his fight with Canelo Álvarez. “You can take a guy like Canelo. I’ll tell the truth about Canelo. The (expletive) was easy. A cakewalk, easy. You’re all praising this dude. He was nothing. I was almost 40, and I cooked this dude, easy.”

Mayweather’s blunt remarks highlight his confidence in his performance against Canelo, whom he defeated with remarkable ease despite being well past his physical prime.

The Eternal Debate: Boxing’s Greatest of All Time

Though Mayweather retired undefeated, his legacy continues to spark debates among fans and experts alike. His recent comments reignite the discussion about who truly deserves the title of the greatest boxer of all time. With victories over two legendary fighters like Pacquiao and Canelo, Mayweather’s career remains a cornerstone of modern boxing history.