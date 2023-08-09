Renowned boxer Claressa Shields is set to continue her foray into the world of mixed martial arts (MMA), as she renews her partnership with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) in a multi-year agreement. The announcement, made on August 9, 2023, showcases Shields’ determination to explore new horizons and test her skills in the cage.

Holding an impressive resume as a three-division boxing champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, Shields (1-1 MMA, 1-1 PFL) is recognized for her remarkable achievements in the world of combat sports. With her signature resilience and tenacity, she has decided to extend her MMA journey with the PFL, a move that has generated significant anticipation among fans.

The PFL’s decision to re-sign Shields underscores the organization’s commitment to fostering talent across various disciplines of combat sports. Shields’ presence adds a touch of boxing finesse to the dynamic MMA landscape, promising thrilling matchups and moments that captivate audiences.

The announcement comes on the heels of Shields’ past successes, including a dominant debut in the PFL with a third-round TKO victory over Brittney Elkin at the 2021 PFL 4 event. This victory marked a pivotal moment in Shields’ transition from boxing to MMA, showcasing her adaptability and determination to excel in new arenas.

Shields’ aspiration to hold championships in both boxing and MMA simultaneously reflects her unwavering dedication to excellence. Her undefeated record in boxing (14-0) serves as a testament to her prowess and determination, driving her to strive for similar achievements in the world of MMA.

The spotlight will inevitably follow Shields as she embarks on her journey, aiming to solidify her status as one of the most accomplished athletes in the combat sports realm. With her return to the PFL SmartCage, Shields is poised to continue making history and inspiring others with her remarkable feats.