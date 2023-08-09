In a no-holds-barred reaction, Conor McGregor unleashed a sharp critique following Nate Diaz‘s recent boxing showdown with Jake Paul. At the packed American Airlines Center in Dallas, Diaz engaged in a 10-round, 185-pound boxing match against Paul, resulting in Diaz’s unanimous decision loss.

McGregor candidly expressed his opinions, stating, “Peoples champ I gonna say this now, them antics when its time2move ain’t hitting for me no more. I’ve seen him point, I’ve seen him turn/walk away etcetc. it’s stale now. Fkn Do somthing cos you’re doing nothing! Could’ve been the 170lb ufc champion. Wasted it. Ur doing f*** all.”

McGregor’s commentary extended beyond Diaz to encompass Jake Paul, writing, “I gonna serve up your liver on a sandwich in the trilogy m8. Out straight. I won’t even hit your face. That was abysmal last night. Paul is a r*****. Absolute garbage he is. Moving backwards like I was watching a fight in rewind. Holy garbage. Embarrassing stuff all around IMO.”

Jake Paul Claps Back at Conor McGregor

Jake Paul didn’t take McGregor’s remarks lightly, firing back with a series of his own. Paul’s responses were equally fierce and unfiltered. He retorted, “Buddy you need to get into rehab and then USADA. Until then shut the f*ck up. Floyd toyed with you. Dustin chinned you up. Khabib and Nate choked you out. And I would put you in the coffin for good even as juiced up as you are.”

He continued, “Cocaine Conor coming for me? Say no to drugs kids or you may end up in a bathroom with a woman who isn’t your wife.” Paul further taunted McGregor, stating, “Good boy deleting your tweets Conny. Hit me once you get out of rehab or jail.” As the digital feud intensified, both McGregor and Paul escalated their rhetoric.

“I see people bent out of shape bc McGregor called me a “wigger”. It’s the fight game. I don’t give a f*ck about what a coked out, juiced up, shitty cheap whisky drinking fool says & then deletes. He’s a selfish, self-centered, salty drug addict who hasn’t done anything for other fighters.”, Paul posted as the last message in this social media confrontation between the eccentric characters.