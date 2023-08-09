In the dynamic world of boxing, the ongoing debate surrounding the pound-for-pound best fighter has reached a new level as Floyd Mayweather adds his voice to the discourse. The renowned boxer directed his comments towards Naoya Inoue, the Japanese fighter who recently clinched a four-division world champion title with an impressive knockout victory over Stephen Fulton.

Mayweather, known for his candid opinions, didn’t mince his words. He highlighted the significance of the recent achievements of both Inoue and Terence Crawford, who secured his place as a top contender by defeating Errol Spence Jr. Mayweather’s allegiance to his compatriots was evident as he expressed his support for the American boxer.

“I’m not gonna say that Inoue deserves to be over Crawford. I will always stand behind my people first. You know what the boxing world gonna say? ‘Inoue did this! Inoue did that!’ Okay, that’s cool. What I need Inoue to do is do like we do over here in the US. I need him to come fight in the US, random blood and urine testing”, Mayweather stated in an interview with FightHype.

Mayweather Calls for Naoya Inoue vs. Gervonta Davis

Mayweather’s assertion didn’t come without acknowledgment of Inoue’s skills, saying, “I think he’s a helluva fighter. I don’t wanna take nothing away from him. And I like him cause I see he take a lot of my stuff from my playbook. You’re supposed to take from the greats. What I would like to see is if he could fight Gervonta at a catchweight. That would be a helluva fight.”

Looking ahead, Mayweather proposed an enticing scenario that could captivate boxing enthusiasts worldwide. He expressed interest in a potential showdown between Inoue and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, envisioning a thrilling fight that could potentially take place at catchweight. Mayweather’s admiration for Inoue’s skills and his strategic thinking further added to the intrigue.

Inoue’s journey in the boxing world has been nothing short of remarkable. While he has predominantly competed in his native Japan, his occasional appearances in the United States have left an impact. His next move is a super-bantamweight contest with Marlon Tapales, raising expectations for his future performances on the global stage.