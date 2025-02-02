NBA News: Luka Doncic’s father speaks out on trade: “He did not deserve this”

The biggest NBA news in recent hours has been Luka Doncic‘s blockbuster move to the Los Angeles Lakers, officially marking his departure from the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic’s father, Sasa Doncic, shared his disappointment over the trade during an appearance on the Slovenian sports network Arena.

“With this trade, the hypocrisy from the Mavs organization hurts me personally,” Sasa said. “I think Luka absolutely did not deserve this. He sacrificed a lot and truly respected Dallas.”

Sasa also highlighted Doncic’s contributions off the court, emphasizing his dedication to the community. “He respected the whole city, helped children, and never hesitated to visit hospitals and charity events. He played 100 games last season, averaging 40 minutes while constantly being double-teamed. It’s really unfair what certain people from Dallas did.”

This raises plenty of discussion. Luka likely didn’t want to leave Dallas, but perhaps there were already thoughts of moving to a franchise that would truly listen to him and surround him with a championship-caliber roster. However, this situation reflects poorly on the Mavericks, highlighting disrespect and a lack of professionalism as an NBA organization.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrates with is father Sasa after a 124-103 victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Five

Analysis of Doncic’s impact on Dallas and the fallout

On the court, Doncic was the centerpiece of the Mavericks franchise. His tenure featured multiple All-NBA First Team selections, deep playoff runs, and countless memorable performances. Doncic’s playmaking brilliance and competitive spirit electrified the fan base and made Dallas a perennial contender. His contributions extended beyond basketball, as his community engagement cemented his legacy as a beloved figure in the city.

The fallout from his departure raises significant questions for the Mavericks. Sasa Doncic’s comments have fueled criticism of the organization’s handling of a franchise cornerstone. Losing a player of Doncic’s caliber dents the team’s reputation as a destination for elite talent and puts future relationships with top players at risk. As Doncic begins a new chapter in Los Angeles, Dallas faces the daunting challenge of rebuilding its identity while salvaging its credibility among fans and league insiders alike.