NFL News: Travis Kelce responds to Josh Allen and Sean McDermott after Bills claim that referees helped Chiefs in playoffs

In the latest showdown of NFL drama, Travis Kelce fires back at Josh Allen, Sean McDermott, and Brandon Beane after the Bills voiced their frustrations over referees allegedly favoring the Chiefs in the playoffs.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Travis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs
© David Eulitt/Getty ImagesTravis Kelce tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs remain strong in their pursuit of winning a third consecutive Super Bowl. However, the attacks against them continue as fans and experts claim that referees are supposedly helping the defending champions.

This was the response from the legendary tight end when his brother Jason asked him on the New Heights podcast if they enjoyed being the villains of the NFL in the dynasty built alongside Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

“I love it. At one point in time, it wasn’t that. I’m enjoying doing this with the guys that we have in there because it’s like it just makes us even more of a family. You just circle the wagons.”

What happened with Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and the referees?

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have been severely criticized for alleged calls by referees favoring them. In the game against the Bills, the controversial plays included a possible interception by Patrick Mahomes that ended up as a catch by Xavier Worthy and an apparent first down by Josh Allen that was overturned by the officials.

The Bills, through names like Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane, have publicly complained about it. Kelce has a strong response for their rivals who, at least in the postseason, have not been able to overcome the Chiefs.

“People are saying whatever they want and they’re hating on you. You just banded together and it just makes you appreciate more of what you have because people want what you have.”

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

