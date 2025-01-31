The 2025 NFL Draft is just around the corner, and Shedeur Sanders is ready. The quarterback is projected to be a first-round pick, but he has now issued a strong warning to Jerry Jones and the Cowboys about his arrival in the league.

Hundreds of college prospects will soon learn their fate. Many players are eager to hear their names called in the 2025 NFL Draft, but only those with true star potential will secure a spot on one of the 32 teams.

For many scouts, Shedeur Sanders is one of the top quarterback prospects this year. The Colorado Buffaloes standout is expected to be a first-round selection, and he may already have a good idea of which team will draft him.

Shedeur Sanders sends a clear message to the Cowboys ahead of his NFL arrival

In recent months, Shedeur Sanders’ name has been making waves in NFL circles. The son of legendary cornerback Deion Sanders had an impressive run at Colorado, but now, it’s time for him to take the next step in his career.

Sanders is projected to be a first-round pick—potentially a high one. Many scouts believe he should be taken within the top five, as several teams are in need of a talented quarterback like him.

The Titans, Browns, and Giants currently hold the top three picks, and all have quarterback concerns. However, reports suggest Tennessee is leaning toward selecting Travis Hunter, while Cleveland is eyeing Cam Ward. That could leave New York with a prime opportunity to draft Shedeur Sanders.

Many mock drafts predict this scenario, and it appears Sanders does too. The quarterback recently hinted at his future by warning the Cowboys that he will be visiting AT&T Stadium soon—suggesting he could be doing so as the Giants’ new signal-caller.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) before the NCAA, College League, USA football game between University of Colorado and Arizona State University at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona

“Being in this stadium is definitely fun,” Sanders said during the East-West Shrine Bowl at the AT&T Stadium. “I know I’ll play here very soon against the Cowboys. But … it’s definitely a dream come true, being able to be at this bowl game, watching my brothers out there, watching my teammates out there, being a part of this whole thing that’s going on.”

Could the Titans be interested in selecting Shedeur Sanders?

The Titans are facing a tough decision. The team desperately needs a quarterback, but many analysts believe they can’t afford to pass on a generational talent like Travis Hunter.

Recently, head coach Brian Callahan met with Shedeur Sanders and had nothing but praise for him. However, despite the positive meeting, it seems Tennessee will stick to its original plan and select Hunter, as many believe he could be a franchise-altering addition.

