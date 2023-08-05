In a bold and fiery statement, UFC veteran Jorge Masvidal has called out none other than Conor McGregor for a no-holds-barred street fight. The 38-year-old fighter, who retired in April, is not holding back his feelings about “The Notorious,” expressing a desire to settle their rivalry outside the octagon. Could this feud potentially lead to a comeback in the UFC for Masvidal?

Jorge Masvidal’s animosity towards McGregor is evident as he again voiced his intentions to organize a confrontation with him, but not at the usual 155 lbs. Instead, he challenges McGregor to meet him at 170 lbs. Despite his recent retirement, Masvidal hints at the possibility of a return to the UFC for the right fight.

In an appearance on the TMZ Sports show, Masvidal took the opportunity to unleash his disdain for McGregor, emphasizing his eagerness to confront him on the streets if necessary. He doesn’t hold back his opinion, stating that McGregor is a “f—ing b—h” and asserting that a street fight is the only way to get him to face off.

McGregor’s Silence and Masvidal’s Frustration

Masvidal does not mince words when discussing Conor McGregor. He expressed frustration at the Irish fighter’s avoidance of mentioning his name and calling out other opponents instead. Masvidal’s strong belief is that McGregor will never accept a fight with him inside the ring, saying, “Calling out Dustin and Justin. Shut the f*** up, and do the due process. You f—ing b—h!”

Addressing the potential bout, Masvidal underlines that McGregor’s hesitancy is not due to a difference in weight classes, as they both belong to the 170 lbs division. He confidently claims that he possesses the skills and strength to defeat McGregor in a stand-up battle, the very style that “The Notorious” is known for in the octagon.

As the tension between Masvidal and McGregor continues to escalate, this rivalry has undoubtedly captured the attention of the combat sports community. Masvidal also stated “He knows that the way that I’d beat him is the way that he wins fights. Stand up, f***ing punching his teeth in and kicking his ribs in, so I know it’s just not good for his brand.”