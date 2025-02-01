NFL imposes hefty fine on Chiefs star Travis Kelce after playoff win vs Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Conference final. Star Travis Kelce played a key role in his team’s return to the final, but he couldn’t avoid being fined by the NFL for an action in last weekend’s meeting.

Each Saturday, the NFL publishes the gameday accounting of fines issued to players in the league for unsportsmanlike or violent conduct, reviewing each play in detail to sanction conduct deemed inappropriate. In this case, Kelce was fined.

The NFL decided to fine Travis Kelce due to an unsportsmanlike conduct by the Chiefs tight end in the second quarter of the win over the Bills. The league organization deemed that the 35-year-old veteran committed taunting after arguing with Buffalo safeties Damar Hamlin and Cole Bishop following a Patrick Mahomes’ touchdown run. Kelce was fined $11,255.

Travis Kelce has already been fined by the NFL in the regular season

Kelce had been fined $14,069 by the NFL in Week 17 for unsportsmanlike conduct (use of props) after making a celebration in tribute to legend Tony Gonzalez. On that day, the Chiefs tight end had broken the record for most touchdown receptions in franchise history, which belonged to Gonzalez.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 29, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Can Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl against the Eagles?

Travis Kelce will be able to play in the Super Bowl despite being fined for an unsportsmanlike conduct in the win over the Bills. NFL sanctions have no sporting consequences and are only intended to be a wake-up call to players.

Two Bills players fined after AFC conference final

Kelce wasn’t the only player fined in the AFC Championship Game. Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips was fined $6,722 for unnecessary roughness (helmet-to-helmet). In addition, Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano was fined $11,255 for the same type of infraction as his teammate.