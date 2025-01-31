Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are trying to win their third consecutive Super Bowl, but that great achievement has been overshadowed by accusations from fans and experts about alleged referee help in the playoffs.

“I try no to listen to it too much. I think more than anything, I just try to embrace who we have in this locker room, the personalities and how we enjoy playing football. I believe if we play football the right way and we compete and go out there and play our best football that I’ll always have my guys backs. So, we got a lot of good dudes in this locker room and all we’re going to do is compete and try to win football games.”

According to Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs haven’t paid much attention to the noise labeling them as the villains of the NFL, and he even admitted that he doesn’t like getting involved in the famous trash talk.

What happened with Patrick Mahomes and the referees?

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been accused of being supposedly favored by the referees during the playoffs. In the game against the Texans, the controversy was due to the excessive protection the officials gave to the quarterback, and in the AFC Championship Game against the Bills, a crucial call on fourth down that Josh Allen couldn’t convert.

“I don’t really talk trash unless I get trash talked to me. So, I’m usually pretty calm. Coach Reid is great about showing your personality and we want you to go out there and play with fire. We want you to show how much you care about the game. We have respect for the game as well. So, we respect guys on the other side of the football.”

“We know how hard it is to get to this point and how great of a football team you have to be. It’s genuine. You’re just honest and you respect guys on the other side of the football when you’re in between the lines. You show your fire. You show your love for the game, but, when you’re off the field, you show respect for the game. I think that’s important. That’s why we’re in the position that we’re in.”