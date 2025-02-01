Josh Allen was a standout all season and played a pivotal role in the Buffalo Bills’ Super Bowl LIX hopes. However, their path was blocked by the ever-consistent Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the loss, Allen delivered a strong performance, and former NFL star Peyton Manning revealed that he reached out to him after the game.

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning shared a message of support for Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen after the team’s heartbreaking playoff loss. “I can relate, I lived that life. I sent Josh a voice memo after the game, just telling him how much I enjoyed watching him play this year, and how well he competed. Just to keep his head up,” stated Manning.

Peyton Manning’s words carried weight, as he experienced several tough playoff exits before winning two Super Bowls. Josh Allen has already proven himself as one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, and receiving encouragement from a player who overcame setbacks to achieve glory could serve as powerful motivation.

Allen and the Bills fell short in the postseason once again, adding to their recent struggles in big games. Despite putting up a strong fight, they were eliminated before reaching the Super Bowl. Manning’s message was a reminder that setbacks are part of the journey, and great players learn from them.

Bills vs Colts NOV 10 November 10, 2024: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during pregame of NFL game action against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. John Mersits CSM.

Should the Buffalo Bills’ NFL season be labeled a failure?

For many, the Buffalo Bills‘ season is seen as a failure, falling just one game short of Super Bowl LIX and a historic achievement. However, this should not be labeled as a setback. The Bills are steadily building a competitive roster, positioning themselves for sustained success both in the short and long term.

Moreover, the Bills had a strong season, finishing second in the AFC and ranking among the NFL’s top five teams overall. With Josh Allen performing at an elite level, fans have plenty of reasons for optimism, hoping this team can bring them success and excitement in the near future.